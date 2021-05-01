Tata Safari Popularity is Increasing, here the Reason, Why?
Tata Safari has been gaining popularity in its fresh form with every passing month
The new Tata Safari was launched in India, in the month of February, this year
Tata Safari has been a favorite among the masses in every avatar
It is based on Land Rover’s D8 platform-derived OMEGA architecture
The vehicle engine is capable of delivering 170PS of Maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque
The SUV is powered by Krytec 2.0-litre diesel engine
Three drive modes available, CO, City and Sport
In February it sold about 1707 units and in March it sold 2,148 units, sales increased by 25.83%.
New Safari is available in six variants, XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ and XZ+
New Adventure edition based on the top-spec XZ+ trim is also available