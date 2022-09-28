Tata Tiago EV Launch Today : Excited to Go EV
Tata is all geared up for the launch of the new Tiago EV today.
The new features would include connected car features with Smartwatch compatibility, cruise control, leatherette seat covers and re-gen modes.
The Tiago EV supports 25kW DC charging, which can charge from zero to 80% in claimed 65 minutes.
Tiago EV is the automaker’s third electric model in India.
The above vehicle is dubbed as the most affordable electric car
In terms of design, the Tata Tiago EV will be launching with the typical blue colour paint job
Tata Motors is expected to launch Tiago EV's XPRES-T variant too.