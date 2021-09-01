TATA Tigor EV 2021 Launched, Got 4 Star Safety Rating: Price Revealed
The new Tigor EV has received a completely redesigned look when compared to the outgoing model.
The above vehicle from Tata Motors would sit below the successful Nexon EV.
The starting price of the vehicle is Rs. 11.99 lakh, going up to Rs. 13.14 lakh (Ex-showroom).
Tigor EV is also the first EV to be tested by Global NCAP and has got a 4 star safety rating.
Tigor EV is offered in 3 trims and 2 colour options.
Bookings for Tigor EV had been opened earlier this month for ₹21,000.
Tigor EV is a perfect option for all aspiring sedan buyers who are looking to own a vehicle, which is technologically advanced.
The vehicle is also very comfortable high on safety standards, at the same it is an environmental friendly commute.
Tata Motors have stated that the vehicle is capable of running about 306 kms (ARAI certified and under standard conditions) before needing a charge.
The new Tigor EV gets freshly designed face with projector head lights.