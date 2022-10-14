Tata to launch these 4 New electric Cars to Lead against Mahindra, KIA & MG
Tata Motors are the best selling electric brand for EV’s in our Nation
Tata Motors aims to provide more practical and value for money electric Portfolio for the buyers
TATa Punch is presently most capable cars under Rs.10 lakh
Tata Curvv shall be based on the same TATA X1 platform that underpins the Tata Nexon
The Curvv would be priced at around Rs 25 to 30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Tata Avinya EV concept was showcased by the brand earlier and it would be based on the brand’s new Gen 3 architecture.