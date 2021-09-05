Teachers' Day Quotes By Famous People
Malala Yousafzai
“Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world."
Mahatma Gandhi
“I have always felt that the true text-book for the pupil is his teacher.”
A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
“Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, caliber, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher that will be the biggest honor for me.”
Bill Gates
“Technology is just a tool. In terms of getting the kids working together and motivating them, the teacher is the most important.”
Mustafa Kemal Ataturk
"A good teacher is like a candle – it consumes itself to light the way for others."
Aristotle
“Those who educate children well are more to be honored than they who produce them; for these only gave them life, those the art of living well.”
Dalai Lama
“When educating the minds of our youth, we must not forget to educate their hearts.”
Barack Obama
“If you were successful somebody along the line gave you some help. There was a great teacher somewhere in your life.”
Martin Luther King Jr.
“Intelligence plus character– that is the goal of true education.”
Nelson Mandela
“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”