10 Impressive Android 12 Features
Material You Design
Google has been working on a wallpaper-based theming system codenamed ‘Monet’ on Android 12.
Privacy Dashboard
With Android 12, the company is adding a “Privacy Dashboard” that shows all the apps that have accessed your data, recently along with timestamps.
Kill Access to the Microphone and Camera
If you don’t want an app having access to your Android device’s camera or microphone. Easily kill access to the microphone or camera in the Settings panel.
Google Pay Wallet
Now you can tap into the Google Pay app right from the notification shade.
Extra Dim Feature
At night use the Extra Dim feature to quickly decrease screen brightness to make it more comfortable.
Quick Tap Gesture
This new gesture on Android 12 allows you double-tap on the back to bring up a programmable action.
Private Computer Core
Turning on the Private Computer Core keeps data used in Google’s machine learning algorithms on your device.
One-Handed Mode
The feature resembles Apple iOS 14’s reachability that displays content only on the bottom half of your screen.
Redesigned Power Menu
Google has added a basic power menu where you get an Emergency button, Power off button, and Restart button.
Easier Link Sharing from Chrome
Android 12 will automatically populate a few of your latest contacts at the bottom for quick link sharing.