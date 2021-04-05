10 Smartphones Set to Launch in April 2021
Samsung Galaxy F12
** April 5
Galaxy F12 may feature a 48-megapixel quad camera and a 6.5-inch HD + Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate, with the Exynos 850 processor and a 6,000 mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy F02s
** April 5
Galaxy F02s will offer a 6.5-inch HD + Infinity-V display and a 5,000 mAh battery; its triple camera setup will have a 13-megapixel primary sensor and Snapdragon 450 processor.
Oppo F19
** April 6
Oppo is ready to launch another smartphone in its F series. F19 will be the slimmest phone to house a 5000mAh battery.
Realme C20
** April 8
The smartphone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 2GB RAM. There is a 6.5-inch HD+ display, an 8MP camera on the back, and 5MP on the front.
Realme C21
** April 8
Realme C21 is another addition to the Realme C series. This device has a triple rear camera setup of 13MP+2MP+2MP, powered by a 5000mAh battery and brings 10W fast charge support.
Realme C25
** April 8
Realme C25 houses a 6.5-inch HD+ display, powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The rear camera setup has 48MP+2MP+2MP sensors.
Infinix Hot 10 Play
** April 19
Infinix is all set to launch a new smartphone under its Hot-series in India for less than Rs 10,000.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
** April 23
This smartphone offers a 6.81-inch WQHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.
Realme GT Neo
Realme GT Neo with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC is expected to launch soon in April.
iQOO 7
iQOO 7 launch date hasn’t been confirmed yet. The upcoming smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and cost around Rs 40,000.