5 Key Factors to Consider Before Buying an iPhone

Buying an iPhone is not just a purchase; it's an investment in your daily life. With a plethora of options available, making the right choice can seem daunting. Fear not! Here are five essential factors to consider when selecting the ideal iPhone for your needs.
Screen Size:
iPhones come in various sizes, from the pocket-friendly iPhone SE to the expansive iPhone Pro Max. Think about how you'll use your phone and prioritise comfort over screen real estate if needed.
Telephoto Camera:
‘Pro’ models offer telephoto lenses for optical zoom, ideal for capturing distant details. If you don't frequently zoom in on photos, a standard model might suffice.
Refresh Rate:
Pro iPhones boast a smoother 120Hz refresh rate, while others have 60Hz. This impacts scrolling and animations. If a silky smooth display is important, prioritise a 120Hz model.
Battery Life:
Generally, larger iPhones offer better battery life due to their bigger batteries. Battery life reviews can help you choose the model that best suits your needs.
Storage Capacity:
iPhones lack expandable storage, so choose wisely. 64GB might be too little for most, so consider 128GB as a minimum. Opt for higher storage if you plan to store lots of apps, games, photos, and videos.