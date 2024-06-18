5 Smartphone launches to look forward to this week
This week is packed with exciting smartphone launches from some of the biggest brands in the industry. Here's a quick rundown of what to expect:
Nothing CMF Phone 1
Nothing is finally venturing beyond the iconic Glyph interface with the CMF Phone 1.
While details are scarce, rumours suggest a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip, 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and a dual camera system similar to the Nothing Phone (2a).
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
Motorola joins the fray with the Edge 50 Ultra, a powerhouse sporting the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and a stunning 144Hz P-OLED display.
It boasts a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 64MP periscope telephoto lens for impressive zoom capabilities.
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite
OnePlus might be refreshing its Nord CE lineup with the Nord CE 4 Lite.
Speculation points towards a rebranded Oppo K12x, featuring a 6.67-inch 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 or Snapdragon 695 chip, and up to 12GB of RAM.
Infinix Note 40
Infinix is launching the Note 40 on June 21st. This phone boasts a large 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and a capable Helio G99 Ultimate chip.
It runs on XOS 14, based on Android 14 and features a 50 MP main camera.
Realme GT 6
Realme is gearing up to launch the GT 6, its next flagship phone.
The GT 6 packs a punch with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and a triple-camera system featuring a 50 MP Sony IMX808 primary sensor.