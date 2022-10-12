5G Services in India: 8 Things you need to know

5G network is super fast compared to 4G. It showed 306Mbps download speed and 25.4Mbps upload speed with 5G at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) event.
5G Bandwidth
One will get full bandwidth speeds and network capacity only if they are in a good 5G coverage area.
Can we use 5G now
You can't use 5G immediately, even if your smartphone supports 5G. Smartphone manufacturers must push out an update to enable 5G on most phones.
Who can use existing SIM
Airtel and Reliance Jio users can use their existing SIM to experience 5G.
All you need to use 5G service
1. A 5G-enabled SIM 2. A 5G-compatible smartphone 3. Change handset settings to enable 5G network. • How to enable - Go to the settings tab, visit Connections or Mobile Network and Select the 5G network mode.
How to check Tower Location
Download the "Speedtest by Ookla" app to check out 5G tower locations in an eligible city.
5G Charges
- Jio and Airtel are hosting 5G trials for free in select cities but will soon reveal 5G plan prices. - Airtel promised to offer 5G plans at 4G prepaid plan prices. - Reliance Jio said its 5G plans to be available at the lowest prices.
Telecos offering 5G in which cities
- Jio - Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, and Delhi. - Airtel - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi. - Vodafone Idea has yet to reveal details related to the 5G rollout.