6 Must-Have Smartphones for Stunning Photos in 2024
Looking to capture stunning photos and videos on your phone? Look no further! These 6 smartphones boast professional-grade camera setups that will have you taking pictures like a pro.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max:
iPhone users love their cameras, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is no exception
It features Apple's first-ever 5x optical zoom lens, a whopping 48MP primary sensor, and impressive 12MP ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. Starting at Rs 1,59,900, this phone boasts a highly-regarded 12MP selfie camera too.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra:
Samsung takes a different approach than Apple. The Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a monstrous 200MP primary sensor, incredible zoom capabilities (50MP 5x periscope, 10MP 3x telephoto), and a versatile 12MP ultra-wide lens.
It can capture massive 200MP images and supports a staggering 100x hybrid zoom. While the 5x zoom is a slight downgrade from the S23 Ultra's 10x optical zoom, the extra megapixels ensure great quality even at 10x hybrid zoom. Starting at Rs 1,29,999, you can find even better deals online.
Vivo X100 Pro:
Vivo's collaboration with Zeiss is a match made in camera heaven. The Vivo X100 Pro is a top contender for best smartphone camera in 2024.
A special lens coating reduces flare for crystal-clear pictures. At Rs 89,999, it's a more affordable option compared to other flagships.
4. Xiaomi 14 Ultra:
For the ultimate camera phone, consider the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, their best yet, co-developed with Leica.
It boasts a whopping four 50MP sensors, including a gigantic 1-inch primary sensor and two telephoto lenses with varying focal lengths. Priced at Rs 99,999, it's Xiaomi's most expensive phone in India, but the camera prowess might be worth it.
OnePlus Open:
Craving a foldable with a killer camera? Look no further than the OnePlus Open. It's the first OnePlus phone with a periscope zoom lens and arguably their best camera offering, rivaling the OnePlus 12
The cameras are Hasselblad-tuned, with a dedicated Hasselblad mode for exceptional photo control. At Rs 139,999, it's a great choice for foldable phone enthusiasts who prioritize photography.
Google Pixel 8 Pro:
While not technically on this list focusing on "professionally tuned" cameras, Google Pixel phones are renowned for their exceptional photography thanks to their AI smarts.
The Pixel 8 Pro is no exception, being Google's best camera phone to date. It boasts unique features compared to previous Pixels, and Google is constantly working on adding new capabilities like AI zoom enhancement.