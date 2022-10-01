AI Day 2022 - Elon Musk unveils Tesla's first Humanoid Robot
AI Day Event At AI Day 2022 event, Tesla revealed a working prototype of its Optimus humanoid robot.
What are humanoid robots? It is a robot that resembles the human body in form. Humanoid robots generally have a head, a torso, arms, and legs.
Watch Tesla bot dancing
Biologically Inspired Design Musk said that Optimus has opposable thumbs and can perform tasks.
Other Functions The design may be for functional purposes, like interacting with human tools and environments, for experimental purposes, such as the study of bipedal locomotion, or for other purposes.
Powered By A 2.3 kWh battery pack will power Optimus, and 28 structural actuators run at 52 volts.
Cost Elon Musk estimated the final cost for each Optimus unit to be around $20,000.
Launch It may launch as early as next year, though Tesla has yet to officially commit to that time frame.
Elon Musk's goal Elon Musk said, "Our goal is to make a useful humanoid robot as quickly as possible," at the event held at a Tesla office in Palo Alto, California.