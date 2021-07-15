All About Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack
What is MagSafe Battery Pack?
MagSafe is a new accessory for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. Its compact, intuitive design makes on-the-go charging easy.
Why MagSafe Battery Pack?
Apple’s main idea behind the MagSafe battery pack is to offer users longer battery life.
Compatible Models
iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
Design
The perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro — providing safe and reliable wireless charging.
Specifications
These batteries can charge the iPhone 12 up to 5 watts on the go and up to 15 W power when connected to a 20W or higher source.
What’s in the Box?
MagSafe Battery Pack. Note: Power adapter and cable sold separately.
Colour
The MagSafe battery comes in white colour and can be used with/without MagSafe cases.
Cost
MagSafe battery pack costs approximately Rs 10,990 in India.
Shipment
Due to detached lithium-based battery shipping restrictions, it may only ship via ground. The order may be subject to cancellation if the final ship-to address is not eligible for ground shipments.