All about iPad OS 16 on the new iPad Pro

This is a $1,000 iPad Pro with a 13-inch mini LED display and a whole M1 chip inside.
iPad Pro
One of the biggest new features on it is called Stage Manager. Stage Manager is technically a multi-tasking UI.
iPad Pro
The headline on Apple's website for iPad OS 16, "Incredibly capable. Unmistakably iPad."
iPad Pro
You can have up to four apps on a stage at once. Instead of a normal mouse, it has a unique circle pointer thing that floats between possible touch targets.
iPad Pro
If you connect the iPad to an external display, finally, the iPad doesn't just mirror anymore but it actually treats it like a second display to extend onto and lets you have up to four more piles to the side on Stage Manager.
iPad Pro
Only M1 iPads will support this, so resource intensive that it uses memory swaps, so that's not very many iPads right now.
iPad Pro
Apple's given us an amazing piece of hardware and it's very powerful,and they've added a bunch of features to try to take advantage of it.