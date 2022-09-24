Amazon Great Indian and Flipkart Big Billion Sale: iPhones, Dyson V8 and other best deals
iPhone 13: Apple's iPhone 13 is ideal for users who enjoy videography and can handle daily tasks seamlessly with 5G support. Its cost is Rs 57,990 for the 128GB variant on Flipkart.
Dyson V8: The Dyson V8 cord-free vacuum is a great option. It offers about 40 minutes of backup per charge, which is decent. The most notable feature of the Dyson V8 is it provides a Max cleaning mode that can clean the most resistant strains. But it only runs for 7 minutes in Max mode. It is retailing for Rs 29,900 on Amazon.
OnePlus Buds Pro: These OnePlus Buds Pro earbuds are significantly discounted. The Pro earbuds offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Qi wireless charging, IP55 rating and more. These are available for a discounted price of Rs 6,490 on Amazon.
Google Pixel 6a: The Pixel 6a is a brilliant choice, as it offers excellent cameras, a clean user interface, and the latest Android features. It costs Rs 34,199 on Flipkart, and with an Axis Bank credit card, get an additional Rs 1,500 off.
Xbox Series S: If you're planning to buy your first gaming console, the Xbox S series is good enough for amateur gamers. It can run Fifa and Forza efficiently. Microsoft's Xbox Series S is sold on Flipkart at a low price with a price tag of Rs 25,990.
Realme Buds Air 3: Those who want wireless earphones under Rs 5,000 can buy the Realme Buds Air 3 earbuds, support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and customers can tweak settings with the Realme Link app, available for Rs 3,199 on Flipkart.
Xiaomi Pad 5: The Xiaomi Pad 5 is one of the best options you have right now. It offers a great 120Hz 10.95-inch display with Dolby Vision, and there's support for Dolby Atmos. Its base variant is available on Amazon for Rs 24,999.
Samsung Galaxy S22 5G: For a premium Android phone, check out the Galaxy S22 for Rs 52,999. It comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and triple cameras. The phone is excellent for productivity-focused users and those who want a good camera system.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen, Black) + Wipro 9W LED Smart Color Bulb combo: Alexa smart speakers are great for upgrading smart home tech. These speakers allow users to play music with voice commands and control smart home products. Amazon bundles the speakers with a Wipro 9W LED Smart Color Bulb for Rs 1,599.
Kindle (10th Gen): Kindles offer a distinct display that tries to replicate a real-life page from a book. The battery life is also good; users can download free books via the Amazon Kindle app. Currently, it is retailing for Rs 6,499.