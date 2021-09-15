Apple Event 2021: iPhone 13 Series, iPad Mini and Apple Watch 7 Price and Availability
iPhone 13
128GB: Rs 79,900
256GB: Rs 89,900
512GB: Rs 109,900
Availability: Pre-order starts from September 17 and will be available from September 24.
iPhone 13 mini
128GB: Rs 69,900
256GB: Rs 79,900
512GB: Rs. 99,900
Availability: Pre-order starts from September 17 and it will be available from September 24.
iPhone 13 Pro
128GB: Rs 1,19,900
512GB: Rs 1,49,900
1TB: Rs 1,69,900
Availability: Pre-order starts from September 17 and it will be available from September 24.
iPhone 13 Pro Max
128GB: Rs 1,29,900
512GB: Rs 1,58,900
1 TB: Rs 1,79,900
Availability: Pre-order starts from September 17 and it will be available from September 24.
iPad (WiFi)
64GB: Rs 30,990
256GB: Rs 44,990
Availability: The new iPad will be available from October 1.
iPad (WiFi and cellular connectivity)
64GB: Rs 42,990
256GB: Rs 56,990
Availability: The new iPad will be available from October 1.
iPad mini (Wifi)
64 GB: Rs 46,990
256 GB: Rs 60,990
Availability: The iPad Mini can be ordered today, Friday, September 15 and will be available next Friday, September 24.
iPad mini (WiFi and cellular)
64GB: Rs 60,990
256GB: Rs 74,990
Availability: The iPad Mini can be ordered today, Friday, September 15 and will be available next Friday, September 24.
Apple Watch Series 7
Price: For the US, the price starts at $399 (Rs 29,400). The India prices will be announced shortly.
Availability: Availability in India is yet to be announced, though it would be available in the US later this year.