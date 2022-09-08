Apple Far Out Event Highlights: iPhone 14 Plus, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro 2 and more
At its Far Out event, Apple announced its iPhone 14 lineup, three new Apple Watches, the long-rumoured Apple Watch Ultra, and the next generation of AirPods Pro headphones.
Apple ditches SIM trays; to use eSIM
Apple will not include physical SIM trays with iPhone 14 models sold in the US. Instead, the iPhone 14 will use an eSIM, aka a digital SIM card. Apple claims eSIMs are more secure and should help users easily switch between carriers.
iPhone 14 pro has a notchless design with a "dynamic island"
The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max brings a design that swaps the notch for a pill-shaped cutout that houses the camera and Face ID system below the display. Apple calls this the "dynamic island", as notifications will appear and move around this space.
iPhone 14 gets a new "plus" model with a larger size
Apple introduced a new Plus model with a larger 6.7-inch screen and improved battery life. Both devices offer an improved 12-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 12-megapixel True Depth selfie camera with autofocus.
Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Pro bring satellite connectivity
Apple is bringing satellite connectivity to the new iPhone 14 and 14 Pro for emergencies in the US and Canada. You can point your phone to the nearest satellite to send an SOS message to a nearby emergency service.
Apple Watch is back
Apple has introduced the latest generation Apple Watch SE. It offers an upgraded S8 chip that makes it 20 per cent faster than the 2020 model and has some of the same capabilities as the Watch Series 8, including fault detection.
Apple's new watch ultra for extreme sports
Apple's new Watch Ultra offers a more durable design for extreme sports athletes with a larger 49mm titanium case. The new Oceanic Plus app allows Ultra users to check underwater dives it offers up to 36 hours of battery life on a single charge.
iOS 16 and watchOS 9 to arrive on September 12
The iOS 16 update enables new features for the lock screen, including widgets and notifications that roll up from the screen bottom, while watchOS 9 adds a set of new fitness tracking metrics.
Series 8 watch brings new temperature sensors
Apple Watch Series 8 has two new temperature sensors on the back and one below the display, designed with fertility tracking. It can check the temperature every 5 seconds and detect the changes as small as 0.1 degrees Celsius.
Apple introduces the most advanced AirPods Pro
Apple CEO Tim Cook called this upgraded AirPods Pro the "most advanced" yet. They come with a new H2 chip and spatial audio and have double the previous model's noise cancellation capabilities.