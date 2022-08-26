Apple iPhone 14 Event: Features, price and other details of iPhone 14
Launch Date Apple has officially confirmed its next launch event on September 7, 2022, and we can look forward to the debut of the new iPhone 14 series. These are the nine things we know about the iPhone 14 ahead of its launch.
Design The iPhone 14 may come with a similar design to the iPhone 13 series, with only the Pro models expected to get a major design upgrade.
Display - Regular iPhone 14 may house a 6.1-inch OLED 90Hz display and support peak brightness. -The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are rumoured to have a 6.7-inch display and may support a 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO tech support.
Built The iPhone 2022 is said to have a thicker chassis that allows the rear camera to be bump-free, with the lenses, LED flash, and LiDAR scanner aligned with the rear glass.
Performance Apple iPhone 14 might be powered by the Bionic A15 chipset, which also powers iPhone 13. The new A16 chip will likely back the iPhone 14 Pro models.
Operating System The iPhone 14 series will ship with the latest iOS 16 operating system.
Camera We'll find the same dual rear camera module at the back and the notch in front. We may see some new camera features or an improved cinematic mode, which is unavailable on iPhone 12 and earlier.
Models This year, the lineup is rumoured to retain four models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and an iPhone 14 Max instead of an iPhone 14 mini.
Will it be made in India? Report suggests iPhone 14 will be made locally in India about two months after its initial launch outside of China. This means we may see the iPhone 14 made in India by October end.
Expected price As per several media reports, the iPhone 14 is likely to be priced at par with iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 has a starting price of Rs 79,990.