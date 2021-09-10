Apple September event: iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7 and everything else we expect on Sept. 14
Apple's next event is scheduled for September 14, Tuesday at 10:30 p.m IST.
iPhone 13
The iPhone 13 is rumoured to feature four phones -- the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Max.
Apple Watch 7
Apple Watch 7 could include some new key features like a sleek, flat-edged redesign, improvements in battery life and a possible blood glucose monitoring sensor.
AirPods 3
The AirPods 3 may have similar features to the AirPods Pro like spatial audio support, a shorter stem, interchangeable tips and a smaller charging case.
iPad Mini 6
According to Gurman, a redesign for the iPad Mini "should be a go" for fall 2021.
Ninth-generation iPad
Apple’s next tablet could feature a slimmer design and an improved processor.
New MacBook Pros, Mac Pros
Apple may soon announce a new version of its processor for the new MacBook Pro or Mac Pro.
Mac Mini, iMac
Bloomberg has reported that Apple is working on processor updates for both the Mac Mini and 27-inch iMac.
Soundbar with Apple TV, AR/VR headset
A soundbar equipped with a built-in Apple TV similar to Roku's soundbar, and an Apple augmented- or virtual-reality headset.