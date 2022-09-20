Apple Watch 8 Series: Features and specifications
Apple Watch 8 OS and Versions
Operating System - Watch OS 8
Versions - Apple Watch 8 (41mm)
Apple Watch 8 (45mm)
Design
Rectangular, Flat Dial 35 x 41 x 10.7 mm robust body that is made of Aluminium and weighs around 38 gms.
Display and Battery
Big 1.99 inch, always-on retina display with narrow borders.
- 18 hrs of battery life under normal circumstances; up to 36 hrs with the Low Power mode enabled.
Activity Tracker
Calories Intake/burned, Distance, Steps, Sleep quality, Hours Slept, Heart Rate, Activity/Inactivity.
Temperature sensors
Temperature sensors are designed with fertility tracking and check the temperature every 5 seconds and detect changes as small as 0.1 degrees Celsius.
Advanced Features
The Watch Series 8 can also detect Crash Detection for severe car crashes. It can distinguish between three types of crashes: side impact, rear-end collision and rollovers.
Colours
It comes in Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Red.
Sale and Price
The Apple Watch 8 was unveiled on September 7th at Apple's Far Out event. It is available on sale from September 16th onwards for Rs 45,900.