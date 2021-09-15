Apple Watch Series 7: The Most Durable Watch Ever Built
Design
The new Apple watch dial comes in three finishes - aluminium, stainless steel, and titanium.
Colours
Five all-new aluminium colours. Green, Blue, Red, Starlight, Midnight.
Display
Largest and most advanced display yet. It’s 70% brighter indoors when your wrist is down. and users will get 18 hours of usage time.
Health Features
Take ECG, check heart rate and measure blood oxygen anywhere. other innovations like mindfulness and sleep tracking to keep you healthy from head to toe.
Massively Motivating
Keep moving with 75 million songs on Apple Music. Series 7 gives it everything.
Tap. Type. Swipe
Easy on Eyes… Easy on Fingers
How Tough?
Crack Resistant… Dust Resistant… Water Resistant…
Price
For the US, the price starts at $399 (Rs 29,400). The India prices will be announced shortly.
Availability
Availability in India is yet to be announced, though it would be available in the US later this year.