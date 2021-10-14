Apple’s October 18 Event – All that we Expect
The Apple event will be streamed on Apple’s website and YouTube on October 18 at 10:30 pm IST.
We may see some new launches that include a MacBook Pro with an LED display, a new M1X processor and AirPods 3.
What to expect from MacBook Pro?
** The MacBook Pro is expected to be powered by a more powerful new chipset being dubbed as the “M1X”
** The premium laptops come in 14 and 16-inch display sizes and offer 16GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.
MacBook Pro Other Specifications
** A new 16-core and/or 32-core GPU, instead of the 8-core GPU in M1 devices.
** Other expected specs - 1080P webcam, a new MagSafe connector, an SD card slot, and even — gasp — an HDMI port.
What to expect from Mac Mini?
** Apple is planning to reveal a new Mac Mini with an all-new design and the more powerful M1X processor.
** It is expected to offer up to 64GB RAM, four Thunderbolt 4 inputs, two USB-A ports, and a magnetic charging cable.
What to expect from AirPods 3?
** As per leaks by @PineLeaks, the AirPods 3 may offer better bass than its second-generation earbuds.
** Wireless charging is likely to be a standard feature and the charging case may have around 20% larger battery.