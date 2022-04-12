Benefits of using a Smartwatch

Smartwatches offer more functions than just telling the time. We have compiled a list of a few features and benefits.
Access Notification
Once linked to a smartphone, a smartwatch can receive notifications for social media, apps, and messages. Using this feature, users can always stay up to date.
Emergency Call and Fall Detection
Smartwatches can detect falls with the help of a drop sensor. A fall sensor automatically alerts the user if it detects a fall. If the wearer doesn't respond to a smartwatch alarm within a short period, the watch makes an emergency call for help.
Diet Tracking
The smartwatch will help you keep track of the calorie count of the food you are taking.
Fitness Tracking
Smartwatches have features like pedometers, sleep monitors, BP monitors, ECG monitors and many more to track users' health.
Locate your Phone
Using the "Find Your Phone" feature on your smartwatch, you can locate your phone.
Make and Receive Calls
One can use the smartwatch without a phone. The smartwatch can make/receive calls using the built-in sim card on some models.
Navigation
Navigating with your phone in hand can be diverting; looking at your watch can be less distracting.
Play Music
Playing music on a smartwatch is possible nevertheless you have a phone or not. Smartwatches can be used to play music, tapping into the phone's music library.