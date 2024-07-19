Best Budget Tablets in India (July 2024)
Looking for a new tablet? Here is a list of the top 10 best-selling tablets in India for July 2024!
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 takes the top spot with its vivid display, S Pen compatibility, and water and dust resistance.
Apple iPad (10th generation)
Apple's iPad remains a popular choice, offering powerful performance, long battery life, and compatibility with the Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil (sold separately).
Xiaomi Pad 6
The Xiaomi Pad 6 boasts a lightweight design, a powerful processor, and a long-lasting battery, making it a great choice for multitasking.
OnePlus Pad Go (LTE + WiFi)
The OnePlus Pad Go offers ample storage, super fast charging, and a stylish design, perfect for work, study, and entertainment.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
This lightweight tablet is ideal for students or professionals on the go, featuring S Pen compatibility and long battery life.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+
The Tab A9+ allows for effortless multitasking and an immersive entertainment experience with Dolby Atmos speakers.
OnePlus Pad Go (WiFi Only)
The WiFi-only version of the OnePlus Pad Go prioritizes eye care with low blue light technology and offers a large display for comfortable viewing.
HONOR Pad X9
This tablet is designed for content consumption, featuring a large screen, powerful speakers, and a long-lasting battery.
Redmi Pad SE
The Redmi Pad SE is an all-rounder with a massive battery, slim design, and an immersive display.
Lenovo Tab M10 FHD 3rd Gen
This Amazon-recommended tablet is a great choice for everyday use, with a fast processor and a high-resolution display.