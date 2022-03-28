Best Cloud Storage Services
Nowadays people prefer Cloud storage over local storage, because of its simplified user sharing and collaboration.
We have listed the best cloud storage services options for you.
Sync.com
Sync is a top cloud storage and document collaboration platform that helps teams stay safe, secure and connected in the cloud.
MEGA
Excellent cloud storage with 20 GB free space. You can exchange messages, share your files and make audio and video calls with MEGA’s end-to-end encrypted chat.
OneDrive
It is the best cloud storage service for Office integration. Save your files and photos to OneDrive and access them from any device, anywhere.
Google Drive
Top pick for students and integrated apps. Store, share and collaborate on files and folders from your mobile device, tablet, or computer.
Dropbox
Dropbox gives you secure access to all your files. Collaborate with friends, family, and coworkers from any device.