Best Complementary Gadgets for PS5

From controllers to portable 4K projectors, enrich your PS5 gaming experience with these complementary gadgets.
Complementary gadgets for PS5 that Enrich the gaming experience
The Indian gaming market is expanding fast, and the pandemic has created legions of avid gamers. Here is a list of gizmos that will elevate your gaming experience to a higher and more sophisticated level.
PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller
The PS5 DualSense Controller has a built-in microphone, a built-in accelerometer, and a gyroscope that makes it sensational for gaming.
Logitech Stream Cam
Logitech StreamCam is the best match for PS 5 for those who stream and record the game with their friends. The webcam comes with HD 1080p resolution.
XGIMI Horizon Pro Projector
With its 4K image quality and up to 200 inches of the screen projection, the XGIMI Horizon Pro projector is one of the best devices to hook your PS5 and enjoy games.
Razer Blackshark V2 Headphones
Turn into a pro-gamer with Razer Blackshark v2 with a triple threat of amazing audio, superior mic clarity, and supreme sound isolation, specially designed for gaming.
Nexigo PS5 Controller Vertical Charger
Nexigo PS5 Controller Vertical Charger allows you to hook two controllers simultaneously and charge them without any hustle.
PS5 and PS5 digital edition
The PS5 has been restocked in the Indian market and is available in two versions; the Playstation 5 and the Playstation 5 digital edition. Get your hands on this next-gen gaming console along with the complementary gadgets that we mentioned before it's out of stock again.