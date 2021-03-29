Best PC Games of the Last Decade

Civilization V

Civilization V is the fifth offering in the multi-award winning Civilization turn-based PC strategy game series.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

This is a multiplayer first-person shooter developed by Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment, the fourth game in the Counter-Strike series.

Dota 2

Dota 2 is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game developed and published by Valve. It is the ruler of e-sports.

Fallout: New Vegas

This is a post-apocalyptic action role-playing video game developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Bethesda Softworks.

Mass Effect 2 (2010)

Mass Effect 2 is a science-fiction role-playing action game developed by BioWare for the Xbox 360, PC, and PlayStation 3.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a 2018 action-adventure game developed and published by Rockstar Games.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

This is an open world action role-playing video game developed by Bethesda Game Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks.