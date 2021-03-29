Best PC Games of the Last Decade
Civilization V
Civilization V is the fifth offering in the multi-award winning Civilization turn-based PC strategy game series.
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
This is a multiplayer first-person shooter developed by Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment, the fourth game in the Counter-Strike series.
Dota 2
Dota 2 is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game developed and published by Valve. It is the ruler of e-sports.
Fallout: New Vegas
This is a post-apocalyptic action role-playing video game developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Bethesda Softworks.
Mass Effect 2 (2010)
Mass Effect 2 is a science-fiction role-playing action game developed by BioWare for the Xbox 360, PC, and PlayStation 3.
Red Dead Redemption 2
Red Dead Redemption 2 is a 2018 action-adventure game developed and published by Rockstar Games.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
This is an open world action role-playing video game developed by Bethesda Game Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks.