Best Smartwatches with Bluetooth Calling & AMOLED Ranging Rs 3,000 - 15,000
Boat Xtend Pro
• Display: 1.78″ AMOLED
• Bluetooth Version: 5.1
• OS: RTOS
• Voice Assistant: No
• Battery Life: 30 mins charge - up to 7 days life
• Price: Rs. 3,499
Boat Watch Primia
• Display: 1.39″ AMOLED
• Bluetooth Version:BT 5.0 BLE + BT 3.0
• OS: RTOS
• Voice Assistant: Yes
• Battery Life: Up to 7 days
• Price: Rs 5, 499
Fire-Boltt Invincible
• Display: 1.39″ AMOLED
• Bluetooth Version: 5.0
• OS: RTOS
• Voice Assistant: No
• Battery Life: 7 days, up to 15 days standby
• Price: Rs 6, 600
Amazfit GTR 2 New
• Display: 1.39″ AMOLED
• Bluetooth Version: 5.0
• OS: ZeppOS
• Voice Assistant: Alexa and Offline Voice Assistant
• Battery Life: Up to 11 days
• Price: Rs. 8,999
Amazfit GTS 2 New Version
• Display: 1.65″ AMOLED
• Bluetooth Version: 5.0
• OS: ZeppOS
• Voice Assistant: Alexa and Offline Voice Assistant
• Battery Life: Up to 6 days
• Price: Rs 9,999
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
• Display: 1.2/ 1.4-inch AMOLED
• Bluetooth Version: 5.0
• OS: WearOS 3
• Voice Assistant: Bixby and Google Assistant
• Battery Life: 1-2 days
• Price: Rs. 14,500