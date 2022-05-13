Compared - Google Pixel 6A vs Apple iPhone SE
The iPhone SE series phones are popular for their smaller and more compact size. Google Pixel A was announced at the Google I/O event on May 11, 2022.
Display
• Google Pixel 6A comes with 6.1-inch OLED display
• Apple iPhone SE 3 comes with a 4.7-inch display
Network and Refresh Rate
• The Apple iPhone SE and Google Pixel 6A comes with 5G network and a refresh rate of 60 Hz.
Dimensions
** Apple iPhone SE 3
• 138.4 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches
• 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm
** Google Pixel 6A
• 5.99 x 2.83 x 0.35 inches
• 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9 mm
Battery
• Google Pixel 6A – 4,306 mAh
• Appple iPhone SE 3 - 2,018mAh
Camera
• Front - 8 mp, Rear - 12.2 mp
• Front – 7 mp, Rear Camera – 12 mp
RAM
• Google Pixel 6A – 6 GB
• Appple iPhone SE 3 – 4 GB
Processor
• Google Pixel 6A – Google Tensor
• Appple iPhone SE 3 – A 15 Bionic
Price
• Apple iPhone SE 3 is likely to costs Rs. 43,900.
• Google Pixel 6A may cost around Rs 34, 695.