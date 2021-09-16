Compared: iPhone 12 Vs iPhone 13
** iPhone 13 pre-order starts from September 17 and will be available from September 24.
Dimensions
** The dimensions are almost identical
** Height: 146.7 mm
** Width: 71.5 mm
** Thickness: 7.4 mm
** iPhone 12 – Weighs 162 grams
** iPhone 13 – Weighs 173 grams
Display
** Both phones have a 6.1-inch OLED display
** iPhone 12 Super Retina XDR screen supports 625 nits brightness.
** iPhone 13 Super Retina XDR display supports HDR 10 and Dolby Vision.
Battery
** iPhone 12 offers a 2815 mAh battery.
** The iPhone 13 has a 2.5-hour battery life longer than the iPhone 12.
Camera
** Both the models comes with 12MP wide-angle + 12MP ultra-wide sensors on the back.
CPU
** iPhone 12 - Hexa Core (3.1 GHz, Dual-core, Firestorm + 1.8 GHz, Quad-core, Icestorm)
** iPhone 13 - Hexa Core (Dual-core + Quad-core)
Fingerprint Sensor
** iPhone 12 does not offer a fingerprint sensor but iPhone 13 does.
Colours
** iPhone 13 is available in Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink and Product (Red) colour variants.
** iPhone 12 comes in Black, Blue, Green, Purple, Red, White colour variants.
Price
** iPhone 12 Price Details ** 64GB: Rs. 79, 900
** 128GB: Rs 84,900
** 256GB: Rs 94,900
** iPhone 13 Price Details
** 128GB: Rs 79,900
** 256GB: Rs 89,900
** 512GB: Rs 109,900