Compared: iPhone 13 Mini Vs iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 13 Pro Vs iPhone 13 Pro Max
Dimensions
** iPhone 13 Mini - 5.2 x 2.5 x 0.3 inches ** iPhone 13 - 5.2 x 2.5 x 0.3 inches ** iPhone 13 Pro - 5.2 x 2.5 x 0.3 inches ** iPhone 13 Pro Max- 6.3 x 3.1 x 0.3 inches
Screen Size
** iPhone 13 Mini - 5.4 inches ** iPhone 13 - 6.1 inches ** iPhone 13 Pro - 6.1 inches ** iPhone 13 Pro - Max 6.7 inches
Colours
** iPhone 13 Mini - Red, Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink ** iPhone 13 - Red, Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink ** iPhone 13 Pro - Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue ** iPhone 13 Pro Max - Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue
Battery life (video playback)
** iPhone 13 Mini - Up to 17 hours ** iPhone 13 - Up to 19 hours ** iPhone 13 Pro - Up to 22 hours ** iPhone 13 Pro Max - Up to 28 hours
Storage
** iPhone 13 Mini - 128, 256, 512GB ** iPhone 13 - 128, 256, 512 GB ** iPhone 13 Pro - 128, 256, 512, 1TB ** iPhone 13 Pro Max - 128, 256, 512, 1TB
Refresh Rate
** iPhone 13 Mini – No ** iPhone 13 - No ** iPhone 13 Pro - Up to 120Hz ** iPhone 13 Pro - Up to 120Hz
Mobile Software and Processor
All the four models offer iOS 15 and Apple A15 Bionic Processor
** iPhone 13 Mini: iPhone 13 mini price will start at Rs 69,900 ** iPhone 13: iPhone 13 will start at Rs 79,900 ** iPhone 13 Pro: The iPhone 13 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,900 ** iPhone 13 Pro Max: iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at 1,29,900