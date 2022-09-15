Compared: iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14
The iPhone 14 series went official on September 9, 2022, with a slightly advanced version of the A15 Bionic chip. iPhone 14 resembles iPhone 13 from every angle.
Dimensions
• iPhone 13 - 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.6 mm
• iPhone 14 - 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm
Display
• iPhone 13 - 6.1 inches
• iPhone 14 - 6.1 inches
Colours
• iPhone 13 – Blue, Green, Pink, Red, Starlight, Midnight
• iPhone 14 - Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, Product Red
Battery life
• iPhone 13 - 3227 mAh
• iPhone 14 - 3279 mAh
Storage
•• iPhone 13
• RAM – 4 GB
• External Memory – 128 GB
• Expandable Memory – NO
••iPhone 14
• RAM – 6 GB
• External Memory – 128 GB
• Expandable Memory – NO
Operating System
• iPhone 13 - iOS v15
• iPhone 14 – iOS v16
Camera
• iPhone 13 – 12 MP (wide), 12 MP (ultrawide)
• iPhone 14 – 12 MP (wide), 12 MP (ultrawide
Starting Prices of iPhone 13 and iPhone 14
• iPhone 13 – iPhone 13 will start at Rs 65,900
• iPhone 14 – iPhone 14 will start at Rs 79, 900