Compared: iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max

• Apple has finally ditched the wide notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models. The iPhone 14 and Plus model still comes with the iPhone 13 as a wide notch and the Pro models come with a "dynamic island" notch or pill-shaped notch design.
Display
• The iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max offers a larger 6.7-inch screen with a tablet-shaped notch design that supports a maximum brightness of 1600 nits 2000 nits, Dolby Vision and HDR10.
Processor
• Pro models are powered by the A16 Bionic chipset that uses a 4nm manufacturing process and a 6-core CPU, which Apple says consumes 20 per cent less power.
Cameras
• The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max come with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera system. There's a new 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens for enlarged photos.
Battery
• Apple has confirmed that iPhone 14 Pro models can easily last a full day with a single charge and offer better battery performance than their predecessors.
Software
• The latest iPhone 14 series runs on the newest iOS 16 software.
Variants
Both models come in four variants including 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.