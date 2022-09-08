Compared - iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 series goes official in India. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have a slightly advanced version of the A15 Bionic chip.
Design
iPhone 14 resembles iPhone 13 from every angle. Same for the iPhone 14 Plus, which comes with a larger screen. The design is similar to the iPhone 13, with a dual rear camera system at the back and a wide notch at the front.
Display
iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, while iPhone 14 Plus offers a larger 6.7-inch display, slim bezels, wide colour gamut, HDR, and 1200-nit brightness.
Processor
Both iPhone 14 models are powered by the A15 Bionic chipset developed on the 5nm process and coupled with a 5-core GPU for graphics and a 16-core NPU.
Cameras
The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus have a 12-megapixel dual camera system on the rear. For video calls and selfies, there's a 12-megapixel camera on the front sitting right in the middle of that wide notch, which is no longer on the Pro models.
Battery
The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus can easily last a full day with a single charge. Apple claims these iPhone models offer better battery performance compared to their predecessors.
Software and Variants
The latest iPhones run on the latest iOS 16 software out of the box. Both models come in three variants, including 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB.