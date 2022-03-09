Compared: iPhone SE 3 vs iPhone 13 mini
The iPhone SE series and iPhone 13 Mini, both the phones are popular for their smaller and more compact size.
Display
* iPhone SE 3 comes with a 4.7-inch display.
* iPhone 13 Mini comes with a 5.4-inch display.
Dimensions
* iPhone SE 3
* 138.4 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches
* 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm
* iPhone 13 Mini
* 5.18 x 2.53 x 0.3 inches
* 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.65 mm
Software
* In terms of software, both phones have iOS 15, both will get updated for long years to come.
Processor
* iPhone SE 3 as well as iPhone 13 mini relies on next-gen A15 Bionic chipset and comes with 5G support.
Storage
* The iPhone comes in three storage variants - 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.
Camera
* iPhone 13 mini packs a diagonally placed dual rear camera setup of 12MP wide and ultra-wide cameras.
* iPhone SE 3 comes with only one 12-megapixel ƒ/1.8 aperture wide camera on its back.
Battery
* Apple didn’t reveal the battery capacity of the new iPhone SE 3.
* iPhone 13 Mini with its 2,406 mAh battery lasts an entire day.
Price
* iPhone SE 3 is likely to cost around Rs. 43,900. * iPhone 13 mini is available at Rs. 69,900, which is a bit costlier than Apple's latest addition.