Compared: OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 9 Pro
Storage
OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro offers 128 GB internal memory and 8GB RAM, with no expandable memory.
Battery
OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro brings 4500 mAh battery and supports Warp 65W Fast charging
Software
OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro has OS - Android v11 and Custom UI - Oxygen OS.
Cameras
** Both the models have a similar 16-megapixel front camera
** OnePlus 9 has 48 MP +50 MP +2 MP rear cameras
** OnePlus 9 Pro Max has 48 MP +50 MP +8 MP +2 MP rear cameras
Dimensions and Weight
** OnePlus 9
Dimensions - 6.3 x 2.91 x 0.32 inches
Weight - 183 grams
** OnePlus 9 Pro
Dimensions – 6.43 x 2.9 x 0.34 inches
Weight - 297 grams.
Display and Resolution
** OnePlus 9
Display: 6.55 inches, Fluid AMOLED, HDR 10+
Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
** OnePlus 9 Pro
Display: 6.7 inches, Fluid AMOLED, HDR 10+
Resolution: 1440 x 3216 pixels
Processor and CPU
** OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro offers the same:
** Chipset - Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
** No of Core - 8 (Octa-Core)
** CPU - 2.84GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680
Colours Available
** OnePlus 9 - Astral Black, Arctic Sky, Winter Mist
** OnePlus 9 Pro - Morning Mist, Pine Green, Stellar Black
Price Details
OnePlus 9 - Rs 49849
OnePlus 9 Pro - Rs 64740