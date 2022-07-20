Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 - The most powerful XPS laptop yet
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 with 12th Gen Intel Chip got launched in India.
Display
The 13-inch display supports a UHD+ screen resolution, a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9%, 90% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 500 nits of peak brightness.
Processor
The laptop can pack up to 28W of the 12th Generation Intel CoreTM i7-1260P processor with Intel Iris Xe Graphics.
Battery
A 55Whr battery with a 60W adaptor and express charge tech to charge 80% in one hour.
Operating System
The device runs Windows 11 Home
Storage
16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe 4 x4 SSD storage.
Other features
• A dual-sensor HD web camera • A fingerprint reader • Quad speakers with MaxxAudio Pro and Waves Nx 3D audio • Microsoft Office 2016 or Office 365 • Foxit Phantom Standard PDF • McAfee LiveSafe, SupportAssist and more