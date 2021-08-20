Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, recently stated that the company is actively developing a humanoid robot
The robot's prototype will be completed within the next year.
The humanoid robot will be able to undertake activities that are 'unsafe, repetitious, or dull.'
The humanoid robot, also named the Tesla Bot, will explore the outside world using most of the equipment found in Tesla automobiles, such as sensors, cameras, and other instruments.
It will include eight cameras that will input into a neural network created by Tesla for its FSD software.
It will weigh roughly 125 pounds and have a top speed of 5 miles per hour.
It enables the system to assess its surroundings via cameras, the neural network simulates the activities of the human brain.
Tesla's humanoid robot will be about the same height as a normal person of about 5 foot 8 inches.
Tesla is looking for mechanical, electrical, controls, and software professionals to help the firm expand its artificial intelligence skills beyond its car fleet.
Musk believes that perhaps the robot might be a friend and that it will not be perceived as 'dystopian.'