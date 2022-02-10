Find out with whom your partner chats most on WhatsApp
WhatsApp is the most liked messaging App. It offers all the functions on one platform.
All you need is the latest version of WhatsApp on your mobile. Download it at the iOS store or Google play store.
Open WhatsApp and go to the Settings.
Then go to Storage and Data.
Here you will find the Manage Storage Tab.
Check the list, in order to find with whom your partner chats the most.
Each contact can vary in size based on the photos, videos and documents shared.
Don’t download third-party apps or APKs that may infect your mobiles with viruses.