First Sight Of Black Hole At The Center Of Galaxy Received
This is the first image of the massive black hole that resides in the centre of our galaxy.
The object, identified as Sagittarius A*, is four million times the mass of our Sun.
The light originating from super-heated gas driven by huge gravitational forces circles the central dark region where the hole lies.
The image was generated by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) collaboration, an international group.
Meanwhile, the earliest signs of Sagittarius A* were discovered in the 1970s by radio astronomers who identified a presumably pointlike radio source in the Galaxy's centre region.