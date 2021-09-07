Foldable iPhone – All That We Want From Apple
Earlier this year, there were reports of a foldable iPhone.
A Step Closer
A Concepts iPhone video on YouTube has shown a rendering of what a clamshell-shaped foldable iPhone would look like.
Design
The foldable iPhone renders are designed by Pranav Nathe and are based on the design of the iPhone 12 Pro.
Looks Familiar To
The "foldable iPhone" has a similar form factor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 that was released last month.
Colours
The foldable iPhone may come in three colours: Purple, Gold, and a Shade of Red.
Features
The video shows the iPhone Flip with a 120Hz CDR ProMotion Liquid Retina display, an in-display fingerprint scanner, along with FaceID option.
Air Charge Technology
Air Charge Technology may charge the iPhone over the air if the smartphone is placed near the charging adapter.
Powerful Processor
The foldable iPhone is powered by an M1 chip and shows how multiple windows could work on a foldable iPhone.