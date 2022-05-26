From Mukesh Ambani to Sanjiv Puri - Here are the Top 9 Highest Paid CEOs in India
Mukesh Ambani - Reliance Industries
Mukesh Ambani holds about 44 % stake in the company. As per a Business Standard report, his annual salary was capped at ₹ 15 crores per annum in 2020.
C P Gurnani - Tech Mahindra
C P Gurnani, the CEO and MD of Tech Mahindra. As per an Economic Times report, he earned ₹ 28.57 crores in the fiscal year 2020.
SN Subrahmanyan - Larsen & Toubro
S N Subrahmanyan, the CEO and MD of Larsen & Toubro took home ₹ 27.17 crores in 2019-20 after taking a 43.91 % voluntary pay cut amid the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Economic Times.
Rajesh Gopinathan - Tata Consultancy Services
Rajesh Gopinathan was appointed CEO of TCS in February 2017. His compensation was ₹ 25.7 crore during the FY 2021-22, as per Livemint.
Pawan Munjal - Hero Motocorp
Pawan Munjal is the Chairman, MD and CEO of Hero Motocorp. He took home ₹ 84.59 crores as salary in FY 2020, according to Livemint.
Rajiv Bajaj - Bajaj Auto
The CEO and MD of Bajaj Auto got an annual salary of ₹ 39.86 crores in FY 2020, reported Livemint.
Sunil Mittal - Bharti Enterprises
The founder and chairperson of Bharti Enterprises, Sunil Mittal. He received a salary of ₹ 30.1 crores in FY 2020, stated an Economic Times report.
Siddhartha Lal - Eicher Motors Ltd
Siddhartha Lal, the Eicher Motors boss, earned a pay raise of 50 % in FY20 to ₹ 19.21 crore from ₹ 12.81 crores in FY19, as per the Moneycontrol report.
Sanjiv Puri - ITC Ltd
Sanjiv Puri served as the MD, CEO, and COO of the company before 2019. He became the Chairman and MD of ITC Ltd in May 2019. In 2020-21 his annual remuneration jumped 47.23 % to ₹ 10.10 crore.