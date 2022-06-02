Global Running Day: Top smart wearable products for the runners
Global Running Day: Brands like World of PLAY, Noise, Apple, Boat, Garmin, and others have carved out very reasonable prices, smartwatches and air pods category which will help you in taking a step towards fitness on this day.
Global Running Day celebrates the sport of running. If you are running for just five to ten minutes each day at a moderate pace, it will reduce the risk of death from heart attacks, strokes, and other common diseases.
• Playfit Strength Stainless Steel Dial Smartwatch is a full-touch, circular IPS Display, IP67, water & sweat resistant including Bluetooth Calling, 24Hrs Heart Rate &SpO2 Monitoring who have 4 Days PLAYtime 15 Days Standby.
Noise Colorfit Icon Buzz | ₹ 3,499
• The Noise Colorfit Icon Buzz of 1.69 TFT LCD comes in a rectangular shape whose strap is pure silicon with 9 modes of sports and Bluetooth calling, it is protected by IP67 Waterproof technology and it can reasonably last up to 7 days. It is available at a very reasonable price.
Apple Airpods 3rd Generation | ₹ 2050
• The Apple Airpods 3rd Generation is a popular option for those seeking a custom high-excursion Apple driver, Custom high dynamic range amplifier, Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking1 • Adaptive EQ, Sweat, and water-resistant (IPX4), lasts up to 6 hours of listening time with a single charge (up to 5 hours with spatial audio enabled).
Boat Watch Wave pro | 3,299
• Experience Superior Display with Boat Wave pro, 1.69-inch colour HD display with a square dial and 500 Nits brightness that makes everything look larger than life. Charge from 0 to 100% in just 30 mins with a Fast Charging Chip and use your Watch Wave Pro for an entire week.
Garmin – Forerunner 55 | 20,990
• This simple GPS smartwatch is made for people of all fitness levels who want to keep track of their stats and achieve their fitness objectives. This watch is lightweight and comfortable, making it ideal for running and regular use, whether you're running a 5K or sweating it out during HIIT sessions.