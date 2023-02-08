Google Bard - ChatGPT's Rival Features

Google and Alphabet CO, Sundar Pichai introduced Google's conversational AI Chabot - "An important next step on our AI journey."
Google's answer to ChatGPT
Bard release is considered as the answer to ChatGPT, supported by its rival Microsoft.
LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications)
We’ve been working on an experimental conversational AI service, powered by LaMDA, that we’re calling Bard.
Master of AIs
Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models.
How Bard works
It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses in a conversational way.
Use Bard to simplify complex topics
Pichai claimed, "Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old."
How Bard is unique
Bard’s responses meet a high bar for quality, safety and groundedness in real-world information.
How it is different from ChatGPT
We're releasing Bard initially with our lightweight model version of LaMDA, which need significantly less computing power, enabling us to scale to more users. ChatGPT needs more computing power and at time crashes.
Future Plan
Sundar Pichai said, "We’re taking another step forward by opening it up to trusted testers ahead of making it more widely available to the public in the coming weeks."