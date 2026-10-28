Google Gemini Activity: Manage & Delete Your Data
Check Your Activity
Open Gemini and go to Settings & help > Activity. You can also review saved activity through Google My Activity.
What Gets Saved?
Saved activity can include prompts, files, images and Gemini Live data. Live chats may include transcripts, audio, video and screen shares.
Delete Your History
Delete everything, a specific day, time period or individual activity. Deleting Gemini Live activity also removes related recordings and transcripts.
Turn Off Keep Activity
Go to Activity > On > Turn off or Turn off and delete activity. With Keep Activity off, future chats won’t appear in Gemini Activity.
Remember the 72-Hour Rule
Even with Keep Activity off, conversations may remain for up to 72 hours. Auto-delete can also be set to 3, 18 or 36 months.