Google I/O 2022 – We expect Pixel 6A, Pixel Watch, Nest Hub and more
Google’s next Google I/O developer conference is all set to start on May 11 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET .
Pixel A-series
Around this time of year, Google typically makes way with its Pixel A-series.
New Midrange Pixel 6a
It's not usually an I/O announcement, but prolific leaker Jon Prosser claims we'll see the Pixel 6a at I/O this year.
Wireless Pixel Buds Pro
A recent leak from Jon Prosser suggested that Google is preparing to release a new set of true wireless earbuds called the Pixel Buds Pro.
A New Nest Hub
Hopefully, we’ll also hear more on the interface it’s preparing for the leaked Nest Hub, which may act as a centralized smart home controller.
Comeback of Google Wallet
Google Wallet would be making its return, substantiated by a batch of newly updated icons.
Google software and service updates
A Google I/O keynote wouldn’t be complete without the search giant announcing updates for a handful of its numerous apps and services.