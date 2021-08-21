Google Pixel 6 – Smartphone from Google
Google Pixel 6
Google Pixel 6 is the latest flagship offering by the brand with Android v11 as its OS and reportedly ship without a charger in the box.
Camera
It offers an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front. The quad rear camera setup has a 50-megapixel primary sensor and 12 megapixel ultra-wide shooter.
Network and Connectivity
Connectivity options include 5G & 4G VoLTE networks, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Mobile Hotspot, A-GPS Glonass, NFC, Bluetooth v5.1.
Storage
The Google Pixel has up to 128GB of onboard storage, but there is no expandable memory.
Configuration
Google Pixel 6 is powered by an Octa-core (Single-core, 3.2GHz, Kryo 585 + Tri-core, 2.42GHz, Kryo 585 + Quad-core, 1.8GHz, Kryo 585) processor and 6GB RAM.
Battery
Google Pixel 6 series offers a 4614 mAh battery that comes with support for 33W fast charging.
Colours
Google Pixel 6 which is expected to be available in two colours Black and Gold.
Display
The Google smartphone gets a 6.4 inch AMOLED screen, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass v6.
Price and Launch Date
** 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage Rs. 61,999
** 30 August 2021 (Expected)