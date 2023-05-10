Google Pixel 7a: Expected specifications, price and launch date
Launch Date and Availability
Google Pixel 7a is all set to launch on May 10 at the Google IO 2023 event. Google has revealed that the Pixel 7a will sell on Flipkart on May 11.
Battery
The Google Pixel 7A stores a battery having a capacity of 4400mAh. The battery belongs to the Li-Polymer family and is non-removable. The smartphone also offers a 20W Fast Charging technique.
Configuration
An Octa-core processor backed by a GPU of Mali-G78 MP20 has been installed in the Google Pixel 7A. It even offers a Co-Processor of Titan M2. The smartphone also includes a chipset of Google Tensor G2 and a RAM of 8GB.
Connectivity
The smartphone connectivity features include Wi-Fi, Mobile Hotspot, 5G, A-GPS with Glonass, 4G VoLTE, a C-type USB charger, and Bluetooth.
Display
The Google Pixel 7A flaunts an AMOLED front screen. The screen has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a height of 6.1 inches. The smartphone offers a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels followed by a pixel density of 431ppi.
Camera
The 64/48-megapixel primary camera may be accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The front may include a 10.8-megapixel camera for selfies
Storage
The Google Pixel 7A packs an internal storage space of 128GB which is non-expandable further.
Expected Price
According to MySmartPrice, the Pixel 7a was briefly spotted on a Singapore-based e-retailer for SGD 749. This translates to around Rs 46,000.