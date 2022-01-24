Google Pixel Watch: Know all about the smartwatch from Google
Google to make its first foray into the smartwatch market, releasing its first OS-based watch.
The smartwatch to be codenamed, Rohan.
The smartwatch to run on Google wear OS version 5.0.
A Fitbit integration into Google’s Wear OS would be included in the Google watch.
Google bought Fitbit for $2.1 billion, earlier in 2021.
Google is known to have the best OS for smartwatches, this year tipped to launch in three looks.
Google Pixel series is known for its outstanding photographic results.
The latest report says it'll arrive in May 2022, so can buy the new smartwatch next year.