Google releases the preview of Android 13; Find new features
Photo picker
Photo Picker allows Android users to give an app permission to access only the photos it wants. The app will not gain access to view other media files on your phone, improving privacy.
Nearby device permission for Wi-Fi
Android 13 will now ask apps to get permission to connect to a device over Wi-Fi.
Developer tools in Android 13
Android wouldn't be what it is without developers, and every platform update usually brings updates that make developers' lives easier.
Custom quick settings tiles
Android 13 will now let you put a feature shortcut to the Quick Settings section in the Notifications Shade, the place where you manage your Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, brightness levels, and more.
Themed app icons
Android 13 will now allow you to make your WhatsApp icon follow the color theme of your wallpaper, like other Google apps.
Per-app language preferences
Apps in Android 13 can now have languages separate from the system language, causing code-behind and compatibility issues.
Easier testing and debugging
To make it easier for developers to test individual Android 13 changes, Google has introduced many toggles in the developer settings.
Android updates via Google Play
Google says it's working on a new Android feature through Google Play for Android 13 and earlier versions of Android, rather than waiting for a big system update.
Android 13 release date
Google intends on reaching platform stability in June 2022, with several weeks at minimum planned before the official release.